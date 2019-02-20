Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Palestinian leader will refuse Israeli tax transfers

February 20, 2019 10:41 am
 
1 min read
Share       

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday said he will not accept regular monthly tax transfers from Israel if it carries out its decision to deduct amounts the Palestinians pay to the families of prisoners and people killed in fighting with Israel.

Abbas accused Israel of trying to put political pressure on him and violating longstanding economic agreements. He said it would be the “final nail in the coffin” of those agreements and said he would not accept the funds if even “one penny” is deducted.

The monthly tax transfers cover about two-thirds of the Palestinian budget. Without those funds, Abbas’ autonomy government will fall into a crisis and not be able to pay full salaries to its tens of thousands of employees.

Abbas appears to be hoping that this doomsday scenario will pressure Israel to back down.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Israel said this week that it will withhold over $138 million in revenues that it says the Palestinians used as stipends for Palestinian attackers and their families.

Israel says such payments encourage violence — a charge the Palestinians deny.

Palestinian officials say just a small number of the people were involved in attacks, and that they have a responsibility to assist all citizens.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.