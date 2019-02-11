Listen Live Sports

Palestinians ask Arabs to boycott Mideast summit in Poland

February 11, 2019 12:30 pm
 
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister is asking Arab countries to boycott or downgrade their representation at the upcoming U.S.-sponsored Mideast summit in Poland.

Riad Malki says that, at the very least, Arab nations should have low-profile delegations, below the ministerial level, at the conference. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are sending foreign ministers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be at the summit.

Malki says the Palestinians “view the Warsaw conference as a plot against the Palestinian cause.”

He spoke on Monday to the Voice of Palestine as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was to visit Saudi Arabia.

Most Arab nations have refrained from establishing relations with Israel without significant progress being made toward peace with the Palestinians. But many Gulf states share with Israel concerns over Iran’s growing influence.

