Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pelosi says Trump ‘threats’ have no place in Congress

February 6, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s suggestion in his State of the Union address that Democrats abandon their investigations of his administration is a “threat” that has no place in Congress.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday “the president should not bring threats to the floor of the House.”

Trump in his state of the union address Tuesday said “ridiculous partisan investigations” could harm the economy.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed no sign of relenting on the congressional investigations of the Trump administration and Russian interference in the elections.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Schumer in Senate floor remarks Wednesday asked what Trump’s “afraid of?”

If Trump wasn’t afraid of something “that might be there that he did that was wrong” he would “shrug his shoulders,” Schumer said, and let the investigations go forward.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.