Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pence to deliver speech on Venezuela in Colombia on Monday

February 21, 2019 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Colombia next week to demonstrate continued U.S. support for the opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pence’s office says he’ll deliver a speech Monday in Bogota on the humanitarian and security crisis in neighboring Venezuela, and U.S. efforts to help get aid to the country. Pence will meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque as well as Venezuelan families who have sought refuge outside the country.

President Donald Trump and Duque discussed the situation in Venezuela during a White House meeting last week.

The United States and dozens of other countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH’) as Venezuela’s interim president. Maduro told the AP in an interview last week that he will not give up power as a way to defuse the standoff.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.