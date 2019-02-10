Poland to pay $414M for US-made rocket launching system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says the country is signing a $414 million deal with the U.S. government for the purchase of mobile artillery rocket systems.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the 20 HIMARS missile launchers and related technology covered by the agreement would significantly increase the combat capability of Poland’s armed forces.

Blaszczak said Sunday that Poland is acquiring the equipment for a “good price” and it will be delivered by 2023. The deal is set to be signed Wednesday. Lockheed Martin first made the rocket-launching system for the U.S. Army.

Poland plans to buy more weapons. The government is cooperating with the United States to upgrade its defense amid concerns about increased Russian military activity. The eastern European country is on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

