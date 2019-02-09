Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police chief admits to misconduct involving crash footage

February 9, 2019 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A police chief in Delaware has admitted to ordering the deletion of security video that showed him crashing into another vehicle in the department’s parking lot.

The News Journal in Delaware reported that Newport police Chief Michael Capriglione admitted in court on Friday to two misdemeanor charges. They are careless driving and official misconduct. Prosecutors dropped other counts that included a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Capriglione faces up to a year in prison. A tentative sentencing date is scheduled for June.

Capriglione was suspended days after the May 19 incident. Newport officials did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s message seeking comment about how Capriglione’s job status could be affected.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Capriglione’s attorney, James E. Liguori, told the newspaper that they would comment after the sentencing.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.