Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police chief: Contacting ICE about former Marine was proper

February 22, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police chief says his department acted properly when it contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a former Marine’s arrest, leading to a three-day stay in a detainment center.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle commented Friday following the completion of an internal affairs review of the case of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, who was detained by ICE in December even though he’s a U.S. citizen. He was released when an attorney provided ICE with documents showing his citizenship.

Kiddle says Ramos-Gomez set a fire at a hospital and accessed its helipad before being arrested, an incident that “met the criteria of a potential act of terrorism.”

The American Civil Liberties Union says it was disappointed with the police position.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.