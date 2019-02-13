Listen Live Sports

Police: Improper behavior may have led to police shooting

February 13, 2019
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say improper behavior by three police supervisors may have led to a shooting that killed a black man and wounded an officer.

The Tennessean reports Chief Steve Anderson said Monday that an internal investigation determined the supervisors didn’t follow policy.

Authorities have said officers responding to an October assault found a man matching the suspect’s description. The investigation says Sgt. Harold Wells, Lt. Viviyonne Lee and Sgt. James Boone didn’t immediately head to the scene.

It says that when she arrived, Lee, instead of calling for SWAT, opened a door to the apartment the suspect was in, leading to 31-year-old Sershawn Martez Dillon fleeing and firing his weapon. Dillon was fatally shot in the back and Officer Samuel Galuzzi was wounded.

Lee, Wells and Boone face possible suspension or demotion.

