Virginia police: Man with big knife shot, killed by officer

February 10, 2019 3:51 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer has shot and killed a man with a large knife.

Virginia Beach Police say officers responded Saturday to a call about a domestic incident and encountered a man trying to harm himself with a knife. They say they negotiated with him for several hours and he put down the knife. Police say that when officers moved toward the man, he then picked up the knife and approached an officer “in a threatening manner.” Authorities say a second officer then shot the man, believing he posed an “immediate threat.”

Authorities haven’t released the names or races of the officers involved or the man who was shot.

An investigation continues.

