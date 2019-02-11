Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Mom killed toddler because he wouldn’t eat, listen

February 11, 2019 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A criminal complaint says a New Jersey woman accused of killing her toddler son told police she struck the boy because he wouldn’t “eat nor listen to her.”

Nakira Griner is charged with murder and other counts in the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr.

Cumberland County prosecutors have said the Bridgeton woman initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city and state police, prosecutors, and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.

The child’s remains were found around 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Griner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing. It wasn’t known Monday if she has retained an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.