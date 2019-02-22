Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer in Tennessee shooting resigns during hearing

February 22, 2019 9:04 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police department says an officer who shot and wounded a driver last year has resigned, and three others have been given unpaid suspensions.

News outlets report the Memphis Police Department said 26-year-old Jamarcus Jeames resigned last week during an administrative hearing. Police have said Jeames shot 25-year-old Martavious Banks when he ran from a traffic stop on Sept. 17. Officers said they saw a gun in the vehicle.

Banks was hospitalized in critical condition. He and Jeames are both black.

The department said Officers Michael Williams and Christopher Nowell received 20-day unpaid suspensions and Lt. Charles Mowery received a five-day unpaid suspension.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation submitted its findings last month to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich will decide whether to pursue charges against the officers.

