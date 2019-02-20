Police: Officers shoot, wound armed man at Maryland store

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore County say officers have shot and wounded an armed shoplifting suspect.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson tells news outlets that the man was shot by at least one officer. Authorities didn’t immediately release his condition or identity.

Vinson says officers responding Tuesday afternoon to a report of shoplifting at a Randallstown store spotted the suspect in a shopping center parking lot.

He says the officers then chased the suspect, who ran into a nearby grocery store. He says the suspect was armed and authorities are working to determine what type of weapon or weapons the man had. Witnesses told news outlets the man had a machete.

Advertisement

Police say one officer suffered minor injuries. Vinson says internal and criminal investigations are ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.