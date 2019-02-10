Listen Live Sports

Police probe mark with Nazi overtones on Paris bagel shop

February 10, 2019 10:39 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was found sprayed across a bagel shop in the old Jewish quarter of Paris.

Police in the French capital said Sunday the word “Juden”, which is German for Jews, was discovered Saturday as anti-government protesters and police forces clashed in other parts of the city.

The French League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism showed a photograph of the bagel shop graffiti alongside a photo of a Berlin shop that was marked in a similar way in 1938 Nazi Germany.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, or CRIP, expressed “indignation and anger after the discovery of a revolting anti-Semitic tag on the window of a Bagelstein shop.”

The group says it was an “act that recalls the darkest hours of history.”

