Police union: Houston officer suspended after deadly raid

February 7, 2019 6:28 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A police union says an officer has been suspended over his involvement in a raid on a Houston home that ended in an exchange of gunfire, and left five police officers injured and two suspects dead.

Houston Police Officers’ Union President Joe Gamaldi said in a statement Thursday that a narcotics officer was removed because of “ongoing questions” in an investigation into the Jan. 29 raid.

The union declined to identify the officer and said it doesn’t know the reason for the suspension. It stressed most suspended officers are never charged or fired.

A Houston police spokesman declined to confirm the suspension.

Police say the officers serving a search warrant at the house in southeast Houston “immediately” came under fire. Four officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

