Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Proposal would pay TSA screeners during government shutdowns

February 13, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several lawmakers are pushing a proposal to make sure airport security screeners get paid during future government shutdowns.

The lawmakers, all Democrats, said Wednesday their legislation would require that all money from security fees on airline tickets go only for aviation security. It would let the Transportation Security Administration use the money to pay screeners during a break in TSA appropriations.

Some airports saw long lines during the recent 35-day partial government shutdown. Up to 10 percent of screeners failed to show up while they weren’t getting paychecks.

Among the proposal’s sponsors are House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

They say that this fiscal year alone Congress is diverting $1.36 billion from airline passenger security fees to other government spending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.