Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutors may be forced to name Flynn in lobbying case

February 13, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge may require prosecutors to disclose more information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s role in a case accusing his former business partner of illegally lobbying for Turkey.

At a hearing Wednesday in Alexandria, Judge Anthony Trenga ordered prosecutors to disclose to defense attorneys the names of any unindicted co-conspirators whose statements will be used at the upcoming trial of Bijan Kian.

Kian is charged with illegal lobbying as part of a campaign to pressure the United States to expel a Turkish cleric. The indictment says Kian worked closely with Flynn, but Flynn is only named in the indictment as “Person A.”

Defense lawyers argued they’re entitled to know the identity of any unnamed co-conspirators to prepare their defense.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Trenga also set a July 15 trial date.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.