Public hearing set for Lee statue rules

February 28, 2019 5:03 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state government is holding a public hearing on a plan to enact permanent rules for rallies at a massive statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue.

The Department of General Services announced Wednesday the hearing is set for March 6 at the Virginia War Memorial Carillion.

The state is seeking to replace emergency regulations with permanent rules that cut the maximum crowd size from 5,000 to 500 and ban weapons at permitted events.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe enacted emergency rules in 2017 in response to deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

The proposed regulations would also require permits for events expected to draw 10 participants or more.

