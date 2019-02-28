Listen Live Sports

Puerto Rico board seeks US Supreme Court intervention

February 28, 2019 1:50 pm
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances says it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent ruling that found the board’s members were illegally appointed.

The board said Thursday it also will ask for a stay of the federal appeals court ruling pending Supreme Court consideration.

The board said a majority of its board members voted to appeal the ruling and said all seven have been legally appointed.

The appeals court had said its decision would not invalidate any of the board’s actions and gives U.S. President Donald Trump and the Senate 90 days to decide whether to keep the board members or appoint new ones.

The board has overseen a couple of multimillion-dollar debt restructuring deals for the U.S. territory.

