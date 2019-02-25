Listen Live Sports

Radio host seeks over $1M for case against neo-Nazi website

February 25, 2019 2:41 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Muslim-American radio host is asking a federal court in Ohio to award him more than $1 million in damages for his claims that a neo-Nazi website operator falsely accused him of terrorism.

Attorneys for SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah said in a court filing Friday that they are seeking $250,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages from The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and his company.

Anglin hasn’t formally responded to the suit. Obeidallah’s lawyers are trying to secure a default judgment against Anglin and his company, Moonbase Holdings LLC.

Obeidallah’s lawsuit says Anglin falsely labeled him as the “mastermind” behind a deadly bombing in 2017 at a concert in England. Obeidallah says Anglin libeled him, invaded his privacy and intentionally inflicted “emotional distress.”

