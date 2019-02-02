Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Recount begins in Kentucky House seat Democrat won by 1 vote

February 2, 2019 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Election officials in Kentucky are reviewing ballots cast in a state House race where a Democrat was elected by just one vote.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote in November. But the Republican-controlled state legislature ordered a recount in the race after Johnson asked for it. The Daviess County Board of Elections will oversee the recount, scheduled to begin Saturday at 7 a.m. CST.

An Election Contest Board made up of six Republicans and three Democrats ordered the recount. Once it is complete, the board will write a report for the full House of Representatives. The House has the final say on who wins the seat.

A lawyer for Glenn says they plan to sue if the House votes to remove him from office.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.