Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report: Grand jury considers case against ex-Interior boss

February 22, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reports that a grand jury is considering evidence concerning whether former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to federal investigators.

The Associated Press reported in November that the Interior Department’s inspector general had referred an investigation of Zinke to the Justice Department.

The Post reported Friday that the case the grand jury is considering involves Zinke’s decision to block two Indian tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut, and whether Zinke lied to the inspector general’s investigators. The newspaper cites two people who had been briefed on the matter but spoke anonymously because grand jury proceedings are not public.

Zinke had come under scrutiny for his travel practices and other actions as secretary when he resigned in January. He dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.