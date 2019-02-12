Listen Live Sports

Rogue Baltimore detective sentenced in racketeering case

February 12, 2019 1:08 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore Police Department detective who led a double life as a drug gang collaborator has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Momodu Gondo was sentenced Tuesday after reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Gondo is the seventh member of the disbanded department unit called the Gun Trace Task Force to be sentenced in the racketeering case.

Federal prosecutors had asked for 10 years imprisonment, citing Gondo’s cooperation and “powerful testimony.” His lawyer had sought seven years.

Gondo was also charged in a separate case in which he acknowledged running interference for a heroin-trafficking crew that included a childhood buddy.

That case led federal investigators to their racketeering conspiracy probe into the Baltimore police unit.

