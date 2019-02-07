Rome airport temporarily closed by discovery of WWII bombs

ROME (AP) — Rome’s Ciampino airport has been temporarily closed after three World War II-era German bombs were discovered during maintenance work.

Italy’s Defense Ministry says army experts are working on safely removing the bombs, which had a total weight of 150 kilograms (330 pounds.)

Airport operator Aeroporti di Roma said the bombs were found Thursday during maintenance work on the tarmac. It said some flights to Ciampino would be diverted to Rome’s larger Fiumicino airport.

Ciampino was expected to reopen later Thursday.

