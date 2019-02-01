Listen Live Sports

School groups say they’re ready to act against W.Va. bill

February 1, 2019 7:26 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three groups critical of an education reform bill moving through the West Virginia Senate say they’re ready to take statewide action.

The West Virginia Education Association, West Virginia School Service Personnel Association and American Federation of Teachers say they’ll take action if it’s merited. The groups are opposed to the bill, which would offer a 5 percent pay raise but also clear the way for other reforms, including charter schools.

The Republican-led Senate voted 18-16 as a committee Thursday to advance the overhaul package to the full Senate. WCHS-TV reports the Senate adjourned Friday after rejecting several amendments, including one that would have removed everything except a pay raise for teachers and school service personnel.

Education Association Executive Director David Haney says the groups have sent language to leadership authorizing statewide action if needed.

