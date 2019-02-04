Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sen. Scott invites Parkland father to State of the Union

February 4, 2019 1:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is taking the father of a teenager who died in the Parkland school shooting to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Scott announced Monday he’s bringing Andrew Pollack to the speech. Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Valentine’s Day.

Scott took office in January after completing his second term as governor. Just before leaving the governor’s office, Scott appointed Pollack to the Florida’s education board. But when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took office, he rescinded dozens of Scott’s last minute appointments, including Pollack’s.

Pollack appeared in ads for Scott during his Senate campaign. Pollack has also praised Trump during a White House visit.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.