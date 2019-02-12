Listen Live Sports

Senate moves closer to confirming Barr as attorney general

February 12, 2019 6:04 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general could be in office by the end of the week after senators voted to move forward on his nomination.

The Senate voted 55-44 on Tuesday to proceed with William Barr’s nomination, setting up a confirmation vote in the next day or two. Three Democrats voted with Republicans — Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted against moving forward on the nomination. Paul has criticized Barr’s record on surveillance issues.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993, would succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions angered Trump by recusing himself from the Russia investigation and was pushed out last year.

