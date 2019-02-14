Sentencing set in race-based shooting amid Katrina chaos

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A drawn-out case of race-based gun violence amid the devastation of Hurricane Katrina is nearing its resolution in New Orleans.

A federal judge was set Thursday to sentence a 56-year-old white man, Roland Bourgeois (BOOH’-jwah) Jr., for a 2005 shotgun attack on three black men. It happened days after levee failures during Katrina flooded most of New Orleans.

Prosecutors said Bourgeois fired a shotgun at three black men, wounding one seriously. They say he had used racial epithets while talking about shooting black people and defending his neighborhood from “outsiders” after the storm.

Bourgeois was indicted in 2010. Numerous delays and hearings in the case were related to his physical and mental health.

He pleaded guilty to two federal criminal counts in October. Prosecutors said they would seek a 10-year sentence.

