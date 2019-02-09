Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff: Deputies killed man who exited car with weapon

February 9, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAILEY, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff in North Carolina says body cameras worn by deputies should show what happened before they fatally shot a man.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL-TV that the shooting occurred early Saturday after the man exited a car with a weapon that looked like an AR-15 rifle. Stone said they had received a call about a person with a weapon and a possible assault on a woman.

The unidentified man died at the scene in Bailey, which is east of Raleigh. The three deputies are now on administrative leave. The state is investigating, while the sheriff’s office conducts its own internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said in an email that the man who died is Hispanic. It has not released the names or races of the deputies involved.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.