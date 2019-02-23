Listen Live Sports

Sheriff’s deputy shot, man dead in Tennessee during standoff

February 23, 2019 10:50 pm
 
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired on sheriff’s deputies has died in a standoff at a Tennessee home in which deputies returned fire and one of the officers was shot and wounded.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 44-year-old Jackie Scott Pendergrass was found dead in the home where he had barricaded himself Saturday.

A TBI statement says Pendergrass fired at least one shot at deputies when they initially approached the home after receiving a request to check on his welfare. It says deputies withdrew, tried to communicate with Pendergrass and that the man later fired on officers, who returned fire. The statement says at some point Deputy Steve Hinkle was hit by gunfire and seriously wounded.

The statement didn’t elaborate on how the man died or who had shot the deputy.

