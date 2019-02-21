Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff: Florida mayor fired at deputies during raid

February 21, 2019 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida mayor fired two shots at sheriff’s deputies who raided his home to arrest him on allegations of practicing medicine without a license.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad fired at his deputies during an early morning raid Thursday.

He said Massad has a history of drug use, violence and threats and owns several guns, which is why deputies raided the home rather than make a routine arrest.

He said Massad fired after deputies announced their presence. They retreated and Massad soon surrendered.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

State officials say the 68-year-old mayor was treating patients at his home even though he lost his physician’s license in 1992.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if Massad has an attorney. Port Richey is 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Tampa.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.