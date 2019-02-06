Listen Live Sports

Snow blankets Utah as winter storms pounds West

February 6, 2019 11:16 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Heavy snowfall in Utah triggered a rare snow day for many students, delayed government operations and snarled morning commutes as winter storms continued to slam the western U.S.

Most parts of the Salt Lake City area received at least 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow with more expected Wednesday.

Nonessential state workers were given until noon to get to work and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City closed its campus until midday.

Officials urged people to delay commutes or work from home as snow plows cleared snowy and icy roads. The state’s ski resorts trumpeted a huge dump of more than two feet (61 centimeters) of mountain snow.

In California, Interstate 15 was closed in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada state line due to icy conditions.

