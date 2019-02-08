Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Son of man killed by police found unfit in child rape trial

February 8, 2019 8:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The son of a black man whose killing by white police officers sparked protests has been found incompetent to stand trial on a charge of first-degree rape of a child.

The Advocate reports the Thursday ruling comes after three doctors were appointed to examine 18-year-old Cameron Sterling, who’s accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while babysitting in December.

Sterling’s father, Alton Sterling, was killed by police outside of a convenience store in 2016. Video of his death was widely shared, prompting protests about police brutality against minorities.

Prosecutor Larry McAlpine and defense attorney Dedrick Moore say doctors believe Sterling’s competence can be restored. He has since been transferred from a parish prison to a state mental facility in Jackson for treatment. His competency is set to be reviewed in August.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.