Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Statues of Harriet Tubman, William Seward remade after fire

February 13, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Life-sized statues of Harriet Tubman and former Secretary of State William Seward are set to be installed in upstate New York after their initial molds were destroyed in a fire.

The Times Union reports the statues symbolize the little-known friendship between Tubman and Seward, who also served as New York governor.

Seward sold some of his property in Schenectady to Tubman in 1859 and helped her set up a homestead there.

Dexter Benedict was working on statues of the pair when a fire destroyed his foundry and sculpture studio in 2017.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Frank Wicks, who paid half of the commission fee for the statues, says he’s grateful Benedict decided to start over again.

A dedication ceremony for the remade bronze statues is scheduled for May 17 at the Schenectady County Library.

___

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.