The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sweden to send inspector in detained Swedish publisher case

February 19, 2019 5:38 am
 
< a min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden will send an inspector to Beijing to “get a clearer picture of what happened” during meetings in Stockholm between the daughter of a Swedish publisher detained in China, the country’s ambassador there and two businessmen to discuss the possible release of her father.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lina Eidmark says they had no advance knowledge of the meetings arranged by Sweden’s ambassador to China, Anna Lindstedt, who eventually was summoned home for an investigation.

Eidmark told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the inspector will “examine the activities of the foreign authorities.”

Angela Gui said the men told her that her father, Gui Minhai, a naturalized Swede, could be released if she stopped talking to the media, but when she questioned the plan, the mood “became really threatening.”

The Associated Press

