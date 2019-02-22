Tech company Yext to add 500 jobs in northern Virginia

ROSSLYN, Va. (AP) — A New York-based tech company has announced plans to hire 500 people over the next five years at a new office just outside Washington.

Yext founder Howard Lerman tells The Washington Post his company chose Rosslyn to benefit from the large pool of government contractors in the region, calling northern Virginia “the quiet next Silicon Valley.” He says no tax incentives are involved.

Yext is publicly traded and deals in digital knowledge management technology, which businesses use to connect their information to platforms used by consumers. Most of its customers come from financial services or health care.

Yext has offices around the world, and currently maintains a location in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The company plans to hire engineers, software developers and advertising and digital marketing experts in Rosslyn.

