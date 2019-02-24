Tennessee officer fatally shoots man during foot pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee police officer has fatally shot an armed man during a foot pursuit.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Clarksville Police officers were called Saturday morning to the scene of a wrecked vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman walk away from the crash and officers found two people in the area matching their description.

The bureau says when officers approached, the man fled on foot. One officer followed; the other stayed with the woman.

The statement says there was “an encounter” during the pursuit between the officer and 29-year-old Angel Dean Burk, who was armed with a handgun, and the officer fired. Burke was hit and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer has not been identified.

