Texas border county, nonprofit sue Trump over ’emergency’

February 20, 2019 10:51 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas border county and a nonprofit civil rights group have jointly filed a lawsuit in federal court aiming to overturn President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Trump issued the declaration Friday to circumvent Congress and finance his border wall project along the Southwest border.

El Paso County and the Border Network for Human Rights filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in El Paso. The 39-page complaint asks a judge to declare Trump’s declaration unconstitutional and block any federal activity undertaken pursuant to the declaration.

The lawsuit is similar to one filed Tuesday by a group of 16 states with Democratic attorneys general. Trump, who held a campaign-style rally in El Paso only last week, has declared he would prevail over that suit.

