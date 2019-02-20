The Latest: Case filed in Sweden against Syrian officials

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Syria conflict (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A European human rights group says nine Syrians have filed a criminal complaint in Sweden against senior officials in Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which works to assist survivors of torture in Syria, says the aim was to have Sweden investigate 25 named intelligence officials “as well as those not yet known by name” and issue international arrest warrants.

The Berlin-based non-governmental organization said Wednesday the complaint in Sweden follows similar moves already taken in several European countries.

The arrests earlier this month of three suspects in Germany and France marked a breakthrough for international investigators hoping to hold individuals accountable for atrocities committed on behalf of the Syrian government during the country’s eight-year civil war.

12:50 p.m.

A convoy of trucks carrying civilians has left the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria.

An Associated Press team says at least eight trucks emerged Wednesday from the tip of a humanitarian corridor used in past weeks to evacuate people from the militants’ last patch of territory along the Euphrates River.

Women, children and men could be seen aboard the trucks.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S.-backed militia spearheading the fight against IS in Syria, confirmed the trucks were carrying civilians from the enclave.

It was not immediately clear if militants were also on board the trucks. Around 300 militants are believed to be holed up in the enclave, along with several hundred civilians.

