Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Cuomo: 2 trains involved in fatal collision

February 26, 2019 10:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on passenger train that struck a vehicle on Long Island (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says two trains traveling in opposite directions were involved in the collision with a vehicle on Long Island that killed three people.

Cuomo says seven passengers on the trains have been hospitalized with non-fatal injuries. He says he’s calling for a full investigation.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nassau County police say the vehicle was “trying to beat the gate” when it was struck at an intersection in Westbury just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say all occupants in the vehicle were killed.

Police say one of the trains, which was carrying about 200 passengers, was going at “full speed” when it crashed.

One end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards (27 meters) of concrete.

___

8 p.m.

Authorities say three people were killed when their vehicle was struck by Manhattan-bound commuter train on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the vehicle was “trying to beat the gate” when it was struck at an intersection in Westbury just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say all occupants in the vehicle were killed. Several passengers on the train also suffered minor injuries.

Police say the train, which was carrying about 200 passengers, was going at “full speed” when it crashed.

Local TV news helicopter video showed the train cars standing upright after the wreck, but with the forward cars off the rails.

One end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards (27 meters) of concrete.

Many emergency vehicles were on scene, including ambulances.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.