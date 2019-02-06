The Latest: Dingell: ‘You’re not done with me just yet’

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on former U.S. Rep. John Dingell receiving hospice care (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Former Rep. John Dingell has tweeted “you’re not done with me just yet” after a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history is receiving hospice care.

Dingell posted the message Wednesday evening. Referring to his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, he wrote, “The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we’ve worked out a deal where she’ll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages.”

Advertisement

He thanked supporters for “all your incredibly kind words and prayers. You’re not done with me just yet.”

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the 92-year-old Dingell’s condition.

___

11:14 a.m.

A person familiar with the situation says former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in American history, is receiving hospice care.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly but told The Associated Press on Wednesday about the 92-year-old Dingell’s condition.

Dingell’s wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, successfully ran for her husband’s Michigan seat in 2014. She tweeted Wednesday morning that she was with him at their home in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. She said they’ve “entered a new phase.”

Debbie Dingell thanked people for their “friendship and support,” and asked for “prayers and privacy during this difficult time.”

John Dingell had a heart attack in September.

Dingell was first elected in 1955 fill the House seat vacated by his late father. The Democrat was considered a master of legislative deal-making and a staunch advocate for the U.S. auto industry.

___

Taylor reported from Washington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.