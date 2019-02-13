The Latest: Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court justice sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry’s sentencing (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice at the center of an impeachment scandal has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

A federal judge in Charleston, West Virginia, sentenced Allen Loughry on Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in fines, restitution and court costs.

Loughry is scheduled to report to prison by April 5.

His lawyer, John Carr, told the court that Loughry has agreed to surrender his law license and not seek public office again.

Loughry was found guilty of 11 counts at his October trial. Most involved mail and wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. The judge last month threw out a witness tampering conviction.

Loughry repeatedly denied benefiting personally from trips he took when he became a justice in 2013.

1:30 a.m.

A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice at the center of an impeachment scandal is due in federal court for sentencing for using his office for his own benefit.

Allen Loughry is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Loughry was found guilty of 11 counts at his October trial. Most involved mail and wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. The judge last month threw out a witness tampering conviction.

Loughry repeatedly denied benefiting personally from trips he took when he became a justice in 2013. Federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum this week that Loughry had an “unbridled arrogance” on the court.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence above the guideline range of 15 to 21 months along with a fine between $7,500 and $75,000.

