Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: High-level US-China trade talks resume

February 21, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on trade talks in Washington between the U.S. and China (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

High-level trade talks between the U.S and China have opened in Washington with a goal of easing a trade standoff that is clouding the global economy.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He is meeting Thursday with a U.S. team led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. They are striving to reach a deal by March 1 to head off an escalation of U.S. tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The world’s two biggest economies are locked in a trade war that started over allegations by President Donald Trump that China deploys predatory tactics in its bid to overtake U.S. technological dominance. China denies it engages in such behavior.

Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese goods to pressure China, which retaliated with tariffs against the U.S.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.