Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: House OKs measure to pull troops from Yemen war

February 13, 2019 4:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the House resolution limiting U.S. involvement in Yemen (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

The House has approved a resolution that would force the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. troops from involvement in the war in Yemen, a rebuke of the president’s alliance with Saudi Arabia.

The House passed the measure Wednesday, 248-177. It now goes to the Senate, where it also has support. The White House has threatened a veto.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Passage would be the first time Congress has relied on the decades-old War Powers Resolution to remove U.S. troops from military action.

Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly uneasy over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and skeptical of the U.S. partnership with the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, especially after the kingdom’s alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

__

1:25 p.m.

Asserting Congress’ authority over war powers, the House is debating a resolution to force the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. troops from involvement in Yemen, a rebuke of the president’s alliance with Saudi Arabia.

The House is expected to pass the measure, which also has support in the Senate. Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly uneasy over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and skeptical of the U.S.’s partnership with the Saudi-led coalition, especially after the kingdom’s alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Passage would be the first time Congress has relied on the decades-old War Powers Resolution to remove U.S. troops from military action. The Senate approved a similar measure last year. The White House has threatened a veto.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.