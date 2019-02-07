Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Ivanka Trump launches program to help women

February 7, 2019 3:42 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a new White House effort aimed at helping women in developing countries get ahead economically (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Ivanka Trump has launched a White House effort aimed at helping 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years.

The White House on Thursday unveiled the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a governmentwide project led by the senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump.

The president called it a “historic step” and signed a national security memorandum to officially launch the effort, framing it as a way to promote stability around the world.

He was joined in the Oval Office by Ivanka Trump, elected officials, Cabinet members, business leaders and women who have benefited from such programs.

12:10 a.m.

A new White House effort aims at helping 50 million women in developing countries to get ahead economically.

The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative will involve the State Department, the National Security Council and other agencies. It aims to coordinate current programs and develop new ones to assist women in areas such as job training, financial support, and legal or regulatory reforms.

The initiative is led by President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump. The president will sign a national security memorandum to officially launch the initiative Thursday, framing it as a way to promote stability around the world.

Ivanka Trump tells The Associated Press that she believes women are arguably the most under-tapped resource in the developing world for accelerating economic growth and prosperity.

