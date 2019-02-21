Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Judge considers expanding child separation case

February 21, 2019 8:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the legal wrangling over the Trump administration’s policy to separate immigrant families who crossed the border illegally (all times local):

5 p.m.

A San Diego federal judge is considering expanding a landmark immigrant family separation case after a watchdog report found the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy was started as far back as July 2017.

Judge Dana Sabraw told the court Thursday that he would issue his ruling soon.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The government has acknowledged taking more than 2,700 children from their families last spring and has reunited most of them. But a watchdog report last month found that thousands of other children were separated and released before the June 26 order.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants the court to hold the government accountable for those children as well.

The government told the judge that would be a huge burden and dramatically change the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.