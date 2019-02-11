The Latest: New sentence sought for Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sentence of the Chicago police officer who fired the shots that killed black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Illinois’ attorney general says he’s asking the state Supreme Court to order a new sentence for the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that he’s asked for a court order that would send Jason Van Dyke’s case back to the trial judge for a new sentence. It’s a rare move for prosecutors, who believe Van Dyke’s sentence was too lenient.

Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke in January to six years and nine months in prison.

The special prosecutor, Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon, had asked for a sentence of between 18 and 20 years. The defense sought probation.

10:25 a.m.

Illinois’ attorney general is holding a news conference with the prosecutor who won a conviction against the white Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Neither Attorney General Kwame Raoul nor Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon have said what Monday’s news conference is about.

But it comes after the attorney general’s office had signaled that it may ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene over what prosecutors see as a too lenient sentence for Jason Van Dyke. A judge gave him less than seven years in prison for second-degree murder.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of between 18 and 20 years. The defense sought probation.

McMahon has said prosecutors can seek a court order that would send the case back to the judge for a new sentence.

