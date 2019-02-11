Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: New sentence sought for Jason Van Dyke

February 11, 2019 12:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sentence of the Chicago police officer who fired the shots that killed black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Illinois’ attorney general says he’s asking the state Supreme Court to order a new sentence for the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that he’s asked for a court order that would send Jason Van Dyke’s case back to the trial judge for a new sentence. It’s a rare move for prosecutors, who believe Van Dyke’s sentence was too lenient.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke in January to six years and nine months in prison.

The special prosecutor, Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon, had asked for a sentence of between 18 and 20 years. The defense sought probation.

___

10:25 a.m.

Illinois’ attorney general is holding a news conference with the prosecutor who won a conviction against the white Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Neither Attorney General Kwame Raoul nor Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon have said what Monday’s news conference is about.

But it comes after the attorney general’s office had signaled that it may ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene over what prosecutors see as a too lenient sentence for Jason Van Dyke. A judge gave him less than seven years in prison for second-degree murder.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of between 18 and 20 years. The defense sought probation.

McMahon has said prosecutors can seek a court order that would send the case back to the judge for a new sentence.

___

For the AP’s complete coverage of the Jason Van Dyke case: https://apnews.com/tag/LaquanMcDonald

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.