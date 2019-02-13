The Latest: Robbery shooting suspect charged with murder

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a New York Police Department detective (all times local):

7 p.m.

The man suspected of a robbery that led to the friendly fire death of a New York Police Department detective has been charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, robbery, assault and menacing.

Christopher Ransom was charged Wednesday, a day after seven officers fired a total of 42 rounds during the chaotic scene outside a cellphone store in Queens. It’s not clear if Ransom had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Det. Brian Simonsen was shot in the chest and died. His partner was wounded. Police say the 27-year-old suspect, who was also wounded, was brandishing an imitation firearm.

Police say Ransom has been arrested at least 11 times since 2012.

3:30 p.m.

Officials say seven officers fired a total of 42 rounds during the chaotic scene that resulted in the friendly fire death of a New York Police Department detective.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan and Force Investigation Division Chief Kevin Maloney gave a briefing on Wednesday, the day after the bloodshed outside a cell phone store in Queens.

Det. Brian Simonsen, who died, and his partner, who was wounded, were among those who pulled the trigger.

Five officers captured parts of the incident on body cameras.

12:10 p.m.

Records show the man suspected of a robbery that led to the death of a New York Police Department detective has been arrested at least 11 times since 2012.

Police say that in 2016, the 27-year-old suspect climbed over a gate and walked up to a desk at a Brooklyn police station while wearing a fake SWAT vest and police badge.

A police official identified him as Christopher Ransom of Brooklyn. The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and therefore spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill says Det. Brian Simonsen was shot in the chest Tuesday as multiple officers fired on the suspect at a T-Mobile store in Queens. The suspect had an imitation firearm.

Sgt. Matthew Gorman suffered a leg wound.

Michael R. Sisak reported from New York.

8:40 a.m.

The New York Police Department is mourning a detective killed by friendly fire while responding to a robbery at a cellphone store.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill says Det. Brian Simonsen was shot in the chest Tuesday night as multiple officers fired on the suspect at a T-Mobile store in Queens.

Sgt. Matthew Gorman suffered a leg wound.

Both of the officers who were shot during the chaotic scene were in plainclothes.

O’Neill says the robbery suspect, a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal record, had an imitation firearm. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

A police official identified him on Wednesday as Christopher Ransom of Brooklyn. The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and therefore spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

