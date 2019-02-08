The Latest: Trump extends sympathies after Dingell’s death

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the death of former Rep. John Dingell (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has extended his sympathies to Rep. Debbie Dingell and other family members of the late Rep. John Dingell.

Trump said Friday on Twitter that John Dingell was “highly respected” and had a “great reputation.”

Trump also wrote in reference to John Dingell being the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history that “if people understand politics, means he was very smart.”

Dingell died Thursday at age 92 while with his wife, Debbie, at their home in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. The Democrat represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years before retiring in 2014.

___

4:20 p.m.

A casket carrying the body of former Rep. John Dingell will be driven past the Capitol in Washington, where he was a member of Congress for 59 years.

The motorcade is planned for Tuesday, after a funeral Mass in Dearborn, Michigan. The public is invited to watch from the east lawn of the Capitol.

A second funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. The public is invited.

The details were released by Dingell’s wife Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him in his Detroit-area congressional seat. Dingell will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

___

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in memory of former Rep. John Dingell.

Trump’s proclamation applies to flags at the White House, other public buildings and grounds, U.S. military posts and naval stations, and on all federal naval vessels. They’ll be lowered until sunset Saturday.

Flags at U.S. embassies and other facilities overseas also are ordered to half-staff.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also ordered flags on state property lowered.

Dingell died Thursday at age 92 while with his wife at their home in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. The Democrat represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years before retiring in 2014 as the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

___

12:40 p.m.

A funeral and a public memorial will be held next week to honor former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

Dingell died Thursday at age 92 while with his wife at their home in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. Dingell represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years in Congress before retiring in 2014.

A public visitation will be held Monday at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. A funeral will be held at a local church Tuesday.

His wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, says her husband will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A funeral is also planned in Washington.

Tributes poured in following Dingell’s death, including from former U.S. presidents, colleagues and some of his more than 250,000 Twitter followers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags on state property to half-staff.

___

See AP’s complete coverage of John Dingell here: https://apnews.com/JohnDingell

