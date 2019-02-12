The Latest: Venezuela’s Maduro seeks UN cooperation

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Juan Arreaza says he told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the government of Nicolas Maduro government wants “deepening cooperation” with U.N. agencies in areas “impacted by the international assault by the United States.” But he insists “there isn’t a humanitarian crisis” and wouldn’t say whether he asked the U.N. for food or medicine.

Arreaza told a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York Tuesday that he has asked “the U.N. and the world” to promote the lifting of U.S. sanctions that have frozen Venezuelan assets.

He warned that sanctions “have already led to immense suffering and if it goes further Donald Trump … would have blood on his hands.”

Arreaza said Maduro wants to avoid a U.S. coup or intervention “because it would only lead to an even worse situation, and it would be a situation akin to what happened in Vietnam.”

As for the opposition led by Juan Guaido, he said, “This is an opposition which is betting on civil war, on violence and on a coup d’etat.”

He said the Maduro government is waiting for the opposition “to deign to sit down with us,” and while the government has no “preconditions,” he indicated it must “decolonize” and cut ties with the United States.

Arreaza came to the press conference from a three-hour meeting of countries in the 120-member Nonaligned Movement. He said there was a lot of “solidarity” with Maduro’s government and non-interference in a country’s affairs, singling out Caribbean and southern Africa regional groups and Iran.

___

1 p.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has set a deadline to bring humanitarian aid into the country over objections of President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said Tuesday that he’s mobilizing caravans of Venezuelans to get the emergency food and medicine across the border in Colombia.

He set the date as Feb. 23, a month after he declared his constitutional right to take presidential powers.

He also announced a second collection point for the aid across the border in Brazil.

Maduro has refused to assistance, saying it’s part of a Trump administration coup aimed at exploiting Venezuela’s vast oil resources.

Speaking before masses of supporters, the opposition leader restated his appeal to Venezuela’s military, which so far has remained loyal to Maduro.

___

11:50 a.m.

Venezuela’s opposition has called its supporters into the streets across the country in a campaign to break the military’s support of President Nicolas Maduro, who refuses to let emergency food and medicine from the United States across the border.

Maduro also is rallying supporters to demonstrations following more than a month of pressure led by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself the country’s legitimate president.

The struggle now centers on emergency food and medicine from the United States warehoused on the Colombian border town of Cucuta. Guaido vows to deliver it to Venezuelans who need it, but Maduro remains firmly in power and has the backing of the military, which has been blocking the aid he snubs as part of an effort to topple him.

