Top European Parliament lawmaker slams Greece over Venezuela

February 7, 2019 7:12 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A top European Parliament lawmaker has slammed Greece’s stance on Venezuela’s political crisis, saying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is “blocking initiatives on a European level” that would support those “fighting for a democratic Venezuela.”

Manfred Weber, who heads the European Parliament’s biggest group, said it was “a tragedy to see how the Greek government is now behaving on (a) European level,” and accused it of being closer “with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Maduro and not so much with the free world of democratic countries.”

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president, saying President Nicolas Maduro’s re-election was fraudulent. Greece’s governing Syriza party expressed full support for Maduro.

Weber said Thursday “everybody who has eyes in his head must see that in Venezuela we have a dictatorship.”

